Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Receives $24.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.29.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist upped their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

NYSE:WRI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.27. 2,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,896. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.98.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. The company had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 285,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 41.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 119,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 16.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after acquiring an additional 82,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 18.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 13,408 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.