Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,139 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Weis Markets by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Weis Markets by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Weis Markets by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Weis Markets by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weis Markets by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMK opened at $56.86 on Thursday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.67 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.69. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th.

Weis Markets Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

