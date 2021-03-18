Welbilt Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 4,038 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 60% compared to the average volume of 2,523 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,525,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,732,000 after acquiring an additional 700,640 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,645,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,520,000 after acquiring an additional 872,047 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,226,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,984,000 after acquiring an additional 906,176 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,478,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,590,000 after acquiring an additional 375,582 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,868,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WBT traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.22. 1,120,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,867. Welbilt has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average of $10.82.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $320.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welbilt will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WBT shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

