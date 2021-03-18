Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,460 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $10,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ONB opened at $20.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $223.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

In related news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

