Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,061,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 60,117 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust were worth $10,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 146,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 42,806 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust by 1,296.6% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 427,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 397,020 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust by 14.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 10,889,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,511,000 after purchasing an additional 52,997 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DUC stock opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

