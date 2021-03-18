Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,985 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.56% of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF worth $11,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OIH. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,160,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,465,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,861,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,662,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,371,000.

Shares of OIH opened at $211.49 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $230.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.90.

