Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $10.71 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,770 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.36% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $10,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 256.4% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 713.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $133,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $86.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.24. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $34.77 and a 52 week high of $87.99.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

