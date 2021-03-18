Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $11.48 Million Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,858 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.16% of AECOM worth $11,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in AECOM by 7.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $61.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $62.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.34.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

