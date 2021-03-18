Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 172,413 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 630,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,413 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $11,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 16.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $24.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 3.12. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 134.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. The company had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.68 million. Analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

