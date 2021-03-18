Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 24,878 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,878 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $10,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,585,000 after acquiring an additional 315,436 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $108,942,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 738,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,920,000 after buying an additional 366,541 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 591,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,561,000 after buying an additional 16,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 405,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,726,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $149.55 on Thursday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $166.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.64.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.34 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.80.

Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

