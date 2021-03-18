Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the February 11th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIW. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,750,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,723,000 after buying an additional 55,986 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,118,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,875,000 after buying an additional 341,587 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 625,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 75,900 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 471,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 331,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:WIW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.15. 1,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,723. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $12.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

