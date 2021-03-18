Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Short Interest Update

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the February 11th total of 2,460,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WES. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 305.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 690.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.98.

Shares of WES opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 3.77. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.89.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $647.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

