Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Westport Fuel Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.41 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.16 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 9.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,082,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 2,083,635 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $996,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

