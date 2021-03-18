Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,235 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 16.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 547,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after buying an additional 78,508 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,038.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 229,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 209,354 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,633,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,654,000 after buying an additional 1,485,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 17.2% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 294,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Suncor Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.85.

SU opened at $23.27 on Thursday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.23.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.1642 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

