Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $212,000 Stake in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canon were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Canon by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Canon by 482.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canon during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 1,325.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Canon alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAJ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of CAJ opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.11. Canon Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $24.22.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Canon had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Canon Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.