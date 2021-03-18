Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $254,000 Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,373 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,373 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Imperial Oil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Imperial Oil by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,437 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IMO. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.23.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.41 and a beta of 1.87. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $26.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.1712 dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.96%.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

