Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Takes $266,000 Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 22.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 14,907 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 20.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 374,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after acquiring an additional 29,610 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 29.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

NYSE:MGM opened at $41.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $42.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average of $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.30%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $289,148.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $1,540,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 448,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,269,710.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,257,107 shares of company stock valued at $84,158,943. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

