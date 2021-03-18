Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $117.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $147.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $95,627.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,581.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $6,258,355.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,555,351.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 203,577 shares of company stock valued at $24,143,438. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

