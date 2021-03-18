Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) PT Lowered to $61.00 at Raymond James

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WPM has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.08.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

WPM opened at $40.12 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.86 and its 200-day moving average is $43.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,579,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,205 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,939,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,897 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,985,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,993,000 after acquiring an additional 434,159 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,981,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,578,000 after acquiring an additional 120,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,773,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,833,000 after acquiring an additional 84,570 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.