Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTBDY. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Peel Hunt lowered Whitbread from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Whitbread alerts:

OTCMKTS:WTBDY opened at $12.41 on Monday. Whitbread has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.68.

About Whitbread

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.