Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 836,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the February 11th total of 666,800 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 84,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

WLDN opened at $42.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.40. Willdan Group has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $54.99. The company has a market capitalization of $511.45 million, a PE ratio of -51.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Willdan Group will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 521.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

