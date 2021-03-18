William C. Mulligan Sells 2,500 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Stock

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $155,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,127. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Universal Electronics stock opened at $60.46 on Thursday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $65.02. The company has a market cap of $831.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.44.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $156.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.61 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,090,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,650,000 after acquiring an additional 53,664 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 1,553.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 437,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,929,000 after purchasing an additional 410,768 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,535,000 after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 324,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 135,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 318,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after purchasing an additional 58,189 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UEIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Universal Electronics from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Universal Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

