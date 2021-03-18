Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.73 EPS

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS.

NYSE:WSM opened at $136.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.25 and its 200 day moving average is $109.15. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.80.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,267,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

