Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 202.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,190,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WLTW shares. Truist increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.18.

Shares of WLTW stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $221.41. 13,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,968. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.32 and a 200 day moving average of $209.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $232.34. The company has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

