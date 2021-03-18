WINk (WIN) Market Capitalization Tops $80.04 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, WINk has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. WINk has a market capitalization of $80.04 million and $15.81 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00019880 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

