Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wipro in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Wipro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

WIT opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52. Wipro has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $6.76.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wipro by 33.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 34,978 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,723,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,499,000 after purchasing an additional 198,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 3rd quarter worth $5,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

