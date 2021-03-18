Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.02% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

MRWSY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Wm Morrison Supermarkets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of MRWSY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.61. 13,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,889. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.85.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

