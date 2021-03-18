Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL)

Research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TOL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of TOL opened at $58.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $59.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.95.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $26,645,000.00. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $577,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,339,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 858,247 shares of company stock valued at $47,118,523. 10.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth $53,968,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,478,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,321 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,727,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,636 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 329.4% in the 4th quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 521,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,681,000 after purchasing an additional 400,268 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 3,736.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 345,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,803,000 after buying an additional 336,669 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.