Wolfe Research Reiterates “Peer Perform” Rating for Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP)

Wolfe Research restated their peer perform rating on shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plains GP from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Plains GP has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.24.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Plains GP during the third quarter worth about $81,000. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

