Wolverine Trading LLC Acquires New Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REXR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 31.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REXR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

NYSE:REXR opened at $49.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.19, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.35. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.19 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.92%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

