Wolverine Trading LLC Purchases New Holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 8.0% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 35,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 299,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 46.0% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

ARCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bradesco Corretora reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.81.

NYSE ARCO opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.58. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $5.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.