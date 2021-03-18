Wolverine Trading LLC Purchases New Stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in A10 Networks by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

In related news, CFO Brian Becker sold 8,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $74,462.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $30,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 135,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,140.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,471 shares of company stock worth $135,674. Company insiders own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATEN opened at $10.24 on Thursday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $11.86. The stock has a market cap of $787.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $62.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.85 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet cut shares of A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.