Wolverine Trading LLC Sells 1,199 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Wolverine Trading LLC lessened its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,540,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 2,204.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 594,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after purchasing an additional 568,788 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,395,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,789,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 374.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 329,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 260,064 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSEP opened at $28.59 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 1 year low of $20.98 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average of $27.38.

