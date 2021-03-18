Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $75.34

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $75.34 and last traded at $74.93, with a volume of 4700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.42.

WOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $731.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.30 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $43,171.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,822.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 2,084.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 51.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.