Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.92

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.92 and last traded at $63.21, with a volume of 457697 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.87.

WYND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.26.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -526.71 and a beta of 1.84.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 3,667.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

