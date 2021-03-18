Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) PT Raised to $157.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $157.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WYNN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.56.

Shares of WYNN opened at $140.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $143.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $530,385.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,573 shares of company stock valued at $848,627. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,701 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $24,224,000 after acquiring an additional 32,277 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $13,540,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $111,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

