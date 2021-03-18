Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

XBC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial set a C$9.00 target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$17.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.08.

Get Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) alerts:

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) stock opened at C$9.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.38. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.74 and a 52 week high of C$10.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -203.67.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.