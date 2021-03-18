Xebec Adsorption (XBC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE XBC opened at C$4.29 on Thursday. Xebec Adsorption has a 1-year low of C$1.86 and a 1-year high of C$11.55.

XBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

