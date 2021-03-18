Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to report earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.89) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.69). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XERS shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th.

In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 416,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 281.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XERS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.52. 43,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,443. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average is $5.30. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.86.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Read More: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.