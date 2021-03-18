Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to report earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.89) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.69). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XERS shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th.

In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 416,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 281.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XERS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.52. 43,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,443. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average is $5.30. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.86.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Read More: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.