Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,975 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 12,790 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Xilinx in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Xilinx by 93.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Xilinx by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $129.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.11 and a 12-month high of $154.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XLNX shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.94.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

