Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Shares Bought by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,456 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 22.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AUY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

AUY opened at $4.66 on Thursday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $461.80 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

