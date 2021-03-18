YF Link Market Cap Hits $11.72 Million (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $11.72 million and $582,964.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YF Link has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One YF Link token can now be bought for approximately $227.54 or 0.00391673 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $262.45 or 0.00451766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00061658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.53 or 0.00131739 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00058506 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.26 or 0.00642509 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00076656 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000468 BTC.

About YF Link

YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,503 tokens. The official website for YF Link is yflink.io. YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink.

YF Link Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars.

