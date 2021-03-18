Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. Banc of California reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 236.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.34 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BANC. TheStreet raised Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Banc of California currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,892,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,390,000 after purchasing an additional 283,011 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 613,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 406,264 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 296,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.43. The company had a trading volume of 216,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,337. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

