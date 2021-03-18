Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.47 Billion

Brokerages expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to announce $5.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.43 billion. Truist Financial posted sales of $5.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year sales of $21.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.22 billion to $22.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $21.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.16 billion to $22.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

In other news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,554 shares of company stock valued at $11,484,875. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 273,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,255,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,988,620. Truist Financial has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $61.26. The company has a market capitalization of $79.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

