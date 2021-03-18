Zacks: Analysts Expect 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Brokerages predict that 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) will announce earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 51job’s earnings. 51job posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that 51job will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.37 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow 51job.

51job stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.37. 2,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,681. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.04 and its 200-day moving average is $70.51. 51job has a 12 month low of $53.94 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOBS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in 51job by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,100,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,053,000 after buying an additional 528,231 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in 51job by 1,233.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 426,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 394,806 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in 51job during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,519,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in 51job by 7.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,869,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,249,000 after buying an additional 196,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in 51job during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,239,000. 44.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

