Zacks: Analysts Expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.19 Million

Equities analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) will post $7.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.00 million and the highest is $8.38 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full-year sales of $28.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $33.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $21.57 million, with estimates ranging from $4.40 million to $37.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.22).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATRA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.75. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.65.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $35,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 3,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $79,235.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,590.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,645 shares of company stock valued at $368,852 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

