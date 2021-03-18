Zacks: Analysts Expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Million

Brokerages predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will announce sales of $1.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $700,000.00 and the highest is $2.60 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $780,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $37.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 million to $79.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $110.82 million, with estimates ranging from $19.78 million to $187.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 483.99% and a negative return on equity of 103.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVEO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVEO traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,897. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $18.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVEO. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 21,604 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,557,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 685,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

