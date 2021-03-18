Zacks: Analysts Expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.29 Billion

Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will report sales of $5.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cummins’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.13 billion and the highest is $5.37 billion. Cummins posted sales of $5.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year sales of $22.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.82 billion to $22.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $23.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.80 billion to $24.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cummins.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus upped their price target on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research started coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.14.

CMI opened at $269.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cummins has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,107.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cummins (CMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.