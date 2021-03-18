Zacks: Analysts Expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to report $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the highest is $1.63. Franchise Group reported earnings of $2.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $496.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.13 million.

FRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

In related news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc purchased 757,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,457,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,624,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,457,000 after purchasing an additional 278,647 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 238.4% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 257,644 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 1,632.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 193,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 182,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 175,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 878,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,273,000 after purchasing an additional 137,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG opened at $39.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Franchise Group has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $41.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

