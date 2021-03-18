Zacks: Analysts Expect Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) to post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Investors Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,270,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 272,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 230,301 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 47,149 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP grew its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 239,191 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 103,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1,447.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 328,890 shares in the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ISBC stock opened at $14.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.15. Investors Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

